April 24 Industry consultants LMC Automotive and J.D. Power on Friday forecast that April U.S. auto sales will rise 5.4 percent from a year ago.

On an annualized basis, April U.S. sales will be 16.6 million vehicles, the consultancies said.

LMC also held its forecast for this year's auto sales at 17 million vehicles, up 3 percent from last year. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis)