(Corrects to show GM planned to lower June rental sales by
20,000 vehicles, not by 20 percent, paragraph 5)
* Toyota says U.S. June industry sales to rise 4.5 pct
* GM, Ford, Toyota report drop in car sales, rise in SUV
sales
* Ford, GM gain in prices commanded for SUVs, trucks
* Jeep sales up 25 percent in June
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, July 1 Strong demand for sport utility
vehicles and trucks in June helped General Motors Co and
Ford Motor Co offset slowing demand for sedans by allowing
them to raise prices on their trucks.
GM and Ford said on Wednesday increases in the average
transaction prices for their vehicles, particularly trucks and
SUVs, outpaced sales volume growth that fell short of Wall
Street expectations. Ford, for example, said prices for its
F-series trucks rose 8 percent, or $3,600, while sales volume
for the pickup truck line dropped 8.9 percent in June.
U.S. June auto industry sales rose to about 1.48 million
vehicles, up 4.5 percent from a year ago, said Bill Fay, a
Toyota Motor Corp U.S. sales executive.
GM's sales fell 3 percent last month as the company's small
cars slid from year-ago figures, including a 13 percent drop in
Cruze compact sales. Sales of GM's large SUVs also fell,
reflecting fewer sales to fleets, a company spokesman said. But
GM said average transaction prices for all vehicles rose almost
$1,000 from a year earlier.
GM said analysts may have not factored in to their
expectations the automaker's statement a month ago that its
sales to rental agencies would fall by 20,000 vehicles in June.
GM shares were down 1.4 percent at $32.87 late on Wednesday
morning. Ford shares were down 0.7 percent at $14.90.
Toyota said the U.S. industry would have an annualized sales
rate for June of 17.2 million vehicles.
The National Automobile Dealers Association this week raised
its forecast for 2015 U.S. auto sales to 17.2 million vehicles
from 16.9 million. It would be the sixth straight year of solid
gains since the recession.
While Ford's sales rose only 2 percent, it showed the
largest increase in the market in the average price of its
vehicles, industry consultant Kelley Blue Book said.
Ford's SUV sales rose 10 percent but car sales fell 3.5
percent.
U.S. auto sales, often an early snapshot into consumer
spending each month, are expected to rise about 5 percent for
the industry. Truck and SUV sales will again grow at a faster
pace than sedans, aided by the low gasoline prices.
Toyota, No. 3 in the U.S market by sales, posted June sales
of nearly 210,000 vehicles, up 4 percent, roughly in line with
expectations.
Honda Motor Co showed sales of about 134,000
vehicles, up 4 percent from a year ago, on strong SUV sales.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' U.S. June auto
sales increased 8 percent from a year ago, boosted by the
continued strength of its Jeep SUV brand.
Nissan Motor Co U.S. sales rose 13 percent, led by
a 54 percent increase in its popular small SUV Rogue.
Sales of Fiat Chrysler's Jeep brand jumped 25 percent in
June.
Chrysler brand sales rose 28 percent, and its Chrysler 200
sedan sales were up 153 percent to 18,560 vehicles. Private
industry data reviewed by Reuters showed that in the first half
of the year, a large portion of Chrysler 200 sedan sales were to
rental agencies.
