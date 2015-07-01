* U.S. June auto sales rose 3.9 percent from year ago-Wards
* GM, Ford, Toyota report drop in car sales, rise in SUV
sales
* Ford, GM gain in prices commanded for SUVs, trucks
* Jeep sales up 25 percent in June
(Adds final auto sales figure, updates share prices, adds
Hyundai-Kia sales)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, July 1 Strong demand for sport utility
vehicles and trucks in June helped General Motors Co and
Ford Motor Co offset slowing demand for sedans by allowing
them to raise prices on their trucks.
GM and Ford said on Wednesday increases in the average
transaction prices for their vehicles, particularly trucks and
SUVs, outpaced sales volume growth that fell short of Wall
Street expectations. Ford, for example, said prices for its
F-series trucks rose 8 percent, or $3,600, while sales volume
for the pickup truck line dropped 8.9 percent in June.
U.S. June auto industry sales rose to about 1.47 million
vehicles, up 3.9 percent from a year ago, according to figures
compiled by WardsAuto.
GM's sales fell 3 percent last month as the company's small
cars slid from year-ago figures, including a 13 percent drop in
Cruze compact sales. Sales of GM's large SUVs also fell,
reflecting fewer sales to fleets, a company spokesman said. But
GM said average transaction prices for all vehicles rose almost
$1,000 from a year earlier.
GM said analysts may have not factored into their
expectations the automaker's statement a month ago that its
sales to rental agencies would fall by 20,000 vehicles in June.
Earlier this week, car shopping and industry consultant
TrueCar Inc said June would bring in about $48 billion
of net revenue, up 7.3 percent from a year ago. TrueCar said the
sharpest rises in net revenue from a year ago would come from
Nissan Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
.
GM shares were down 1.1 percent at $32.97 late on Wednesday
afternoon. Ford shares were down 0.4 percent at $14.95.
The National Automobile Dealers Association this week raised
its forecast for 2015 U.S. auto sales to 17.2 million vehicles
from 16.9 million. It would be the sixth straight year of solid
gains since the recession.
While Ford's sales rose only 2 percent, it showed the
largest increase in the market in the average price of its
vehicles, industry consultant Kelley Blue Book said.
Ford's SUV sales rose 10 percent, but car sales fell 3.5
percent.
Toyota, No. 3 in the U.S market by sales, posted June sales
of nearly 210,000 vehicles, up 4 percent, roughly in line with
expectations.
Honda Motor Co showed sales of about 134,000
vehicles, up 4 percent from a year ago, on strong SUV sales.
Fiat Chrysler U.S. June auto sales increased 8 percent from
a year ago, boosted by the continued strength of its Jeep SUV
brand.
Nissan U.S. sales rose 13 percent, led by a 54 percent
increase in its popular Rogue small SUV.
Corporate teammates Hyundai Motor Co and Kia
Motors Corp collectively sold 121,639 vehicles in
June, up 3 percent from a year ago. Hyundai sales were flat. Kia
sales rose 3.6 percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Matthew Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)