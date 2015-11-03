DETROIT, Nov. 3 The U.S. auto industry was on
its way to reporting another month of booming sales in October
on Tuesday, despite concerns about consumer spending and
stagnant wages.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said the U.S.
auto industry's October sales will top 18 million on an
annualized basis, well above the expectations of industry
analysts.
Fiat Chrysler reported its 67th straight month of
year-over-year gains, selling 195,545 vehicles, up 14.7 percent
from a year earlier.
Toyota Motor Corp said it sold more than
200,000 vehicles, which would be a double-digit rise from last
October's 180,580 vehicles. Toyota did not give a specific sales
figure, and would issue one later Tuesday morning.
Analysts have said they expected October sales between 8
percent and 12 percent higher than last year.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)