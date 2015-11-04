(In Nov. 3 story, corrects year of previous record to 2000
instead of 1999, number of vehicles sold that year to 17.35
million instead of 17.8 million, and adds WardsAuto as the
source, paragraph 2)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Nov 3 The U.S. auto industry is on
track for a record year of annual sales, General Motors Co
said on Tuesday, as the top U.S. automaker and its rivals
reported October sales that far exceeded expectations.
GM said U.S. auto sales are on pace to end 2015 topping the
2000 record of 17.35 million vehicles sold, according to
WardsAuto figures.
At a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, October sales were
18.24 million vehicles, according to Autodata Corp, which is the
highest October level since 2001, when automakers offered zero
percent financing in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, the
company said.
In 2009, at the depth of the Great Recession, U.S. auto
sales dipped to 10.4 million vehicles.
U.S. October auto industry sales rose 13.6 percent from a
year ago. Analysts had forecasted October sales to be 8 to 12
percent higher than last year. A Reuters poll of 45 economists
showed expectations of a seasonally adjusted annualized sales
rate of 17.7 million vehicles for last month.
"October was a huge month for the industry, smashing
expectations and continuing its hot streak," said Bill Fay,
Toyota's U.S. general manager.
The booming October sales materialized despite concerns
about a slowdown in consumer spending and stagnant wages.
U.S. economic data suggests consumer spending lost momentum
at the end of the third quarter, with consumption in September
posting its smallest increase in eight months. Personal incomes
also barely rose that month.
GM said its sales rose 16 percent to 262,993 vehicles last
month, marking its best October since 2004.
Ford Motor Co, No. 2 in the U.S. auto market by sales,
reported it sold 213,938 vehicles last month, a 13 percent rise
from the same period last year. Ford's U.S. sales chief, Mark
LaNeve, said the company commanded record average selling prices
for its vehicles, at $34,600 per vehicle.
Volkswagen AG sales were essentially unchanged,
well below the overall industry, as it feels the sting of a
diesel emissions scandal. Volkswagen sold 30,400
vehicles in the United States last month.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported its
67th straight month of year-over-year gains, selling 195,545
vehicles in October, up 14.7 percent from a year earlier.
Toyota Motor Corp said it sold 204,045
vehicles in October, up 13 percent.
Honda Motor Co sales rose 9.3 percent to 131,651
vehicles.
Nissan Motor Co said its U.S. sales rose 12.5
percent to 116,047 vehicles in October.
(Editing by Paul Simao and Matthew Lewis)