DETROIT Dec 1 U.S. auto industry sales will
rise above 18 million vehicles on an annualized basis for
November, continuing a pace for a record sales year in 2015,
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Tuesday.
Fiat Chrysler stretched its streak of consecutive months of
year-over-year sales gains, reporting a 3 percent rise in
November, based on the strength of its SUV brand Jeep, which
jumped 20 percent, the company said.
Reid Bigland, head of U.S. sales for Fiat Chrysler, cited
low interest rates, cheaper gasoline and higher employment as
reasons for the strong showing of the company and the industry
in November.
The Jeep brand increased consumer incentives by 44 percent
in November from the previous year, one of the most generous in
the industry, according to TrueCar Inc.
Fiat Chrysler expects U.S. November auto sales on a
seasonally adjusted annualized rate to be 18.4 million vehicles
including medium and heavy trucks.
More than 40 economists and analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters, on average, expected November sales at 18.1 million
vehicles on an annualized basis, and the range of estimates by
the forecasters was from 17.5 million to 18.6 million vehicles.
