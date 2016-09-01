By Bernie Woodall
| DETROIT, Sept 1
DETROIT, Sept 1 August U.S. auto sales on
Thursday are seen declining around 3 percent from a year ago, as
it appears that sales this year may not top the record set in
2015.
Major U.S. carmakers will issue sales reports throughout the
day, the largest ones coming in the morning.
August U.S. sales on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate
are seen at 17.25 million vehicles, with forecasts ranging from
16.9 million to 18 million vehicles, according to a survey of 35
economists by Thomson Reuters.
"We continue to remind investors that we believe we are in a
plateauing U.S. light vehicle sales environment, and do not
think that we have 'peaked,' as that would imply a material drop
in sales," said Buckingham Research Group.
July's U.S. sales were surprisingly strong, which may have
pressured August sales, according to Buckingham.
Sales hit a record 17.47 million vehicles in 2015, and most
analysts believe that results this year will be down slightly.
RBC Capital Markets, for instance, forecast 17.3 million
vehicles while others such as Kelly Blue Book see sales beating
last year's mark.
August results for General Motors Co, the largest
automaker in the U.S. market by sales, are seen down around 5.5
percent, according to analysts polled by Reuters, while Ford
Motor Co was down between 7 percent and 10 percent.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's sales were
either just below or just above year-ago figures, while Toyota
Motor Corp was also on par with a year ago.
Some analysts forecast small sales gains and others small
sales losses for Toyota, No. 3 in the U.S. market, and FCA, No.
4.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)