DETROIT Dec 22 U.S. auto sales will eke out a new record this year, topping last year's by a mere 5,000 vehicles, despite a 2.2 percent decline this month from a year earlier, industry consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.

Consumer discounts will show a record high of more than $4,000 per auto in December, when sales will be 17.5 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, the consultancies said.

The December forecast shows an expected rise of about 16 percent from November.

In 2015, U.S. sales were 17.39 million vehicles, according to WardsAuto and 17.47 million, according to Autodata. The two consultancies differ on the number of large trucks they include in the "light vehicle" sales figures they report. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)