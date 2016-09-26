DETROIT, Sept 26 September U.S. auto sales are
forecast to drop nearly 1 percent from a year ago, despite a
record high for consumer discounts, J.D. Power and LMC
Automotive said on Monday.
The two auto industry consultants said September U.S. new
vehicle sales will be 1.43 million, down 0.8 percent from a year
earlier. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate for September
will be 17.7 million vehicles, down from 18 million on the same
basis a year earlier.
Retail sales to consumers, which do not include multiple
fleet sales to rental agencies, businesses and government, were
seen declining 1.4 percent in September. It would be the fifth
month in the past seven to show a retail sales decline, J.D.
Power and LMC said.
