CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported a 7 percent rise in June U.S. auto sales, while Nissan Group said U.S. sales for the month increased 13 percent.
Fiat Chrysler said it sold 197,073 vehicles in June, compared with 185,035 a year earlier.
The company said it was the group's best June sales in 11 years.
Nissan Group said the past month was its best June ever as U.S. sales rose to 140,553 vehicles from 124,228 a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO