Feb 24 U.S. auto sales in February will increase less than 1 percent from a year earlier, even as consumer discounts remain at record levels, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday.

February U.S. new vehicle sales will be about 1.35 million units, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier, the consultancies said.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate for the month will be 17.7 million vehicles, up from 17.6 million on the same basis a year earlier.