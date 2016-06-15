WASHINGTON, June 15 Two Japanese automotive
parts companies, their U.S. subsidiaries, and five executives
were charged on Wednesday with participating in a scheme to
eliminate competition in auto parts sales, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Wednesday.
A federal grand jury in Ohio returned indictments against
Tokai Kogyo Co Ltd, its U.S. subsidiary Green Tokai Co Ltd, and
executive Akitada Tazumi for allegedly conspiring to rig bids
and fix prices of automotive body sealing products sold to Honda
Motor Co, the department said in a statement.
In a separate indictment in Ohio, Maruyasu Industries Co
Ltd, its U.S. subsidiary, Curtis-Maruyasu America Inc, and
executives Tadao Hirade, Satoru Murai, Kazunori Kobayashi and
Yoshihiro Shigematsu were charged with conspiring to fix prices,
allocate customers, and rig bids for automotive steel tubes sold
in the United States and elsewhere, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)