Detroit's Big Three automakers
are accelerating plans to produce more small cars for the North
American market in Mexico as they seek to reduce labor costs,
while using higher-paid U.S. workers to build their very
profitable trucks, sport utility vehicles and luxury cars.
New versions of several of their popular U.S. compact cars
are expected to be made in Mexico, people familiar with the
companies' plans said. They include General Motors Co's
new Chevrolet Cruze hatchback, a successor to Ford Motor Co's
Focus compact and a replacement for Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV's Jeep Compass compact SUV.
The decisions are prompting three major automotive research
firms, who are often used by the automakers and their suppliers
for industry forecasting, to project a big increase in Mexican
output of small cars by the three companies.
AutoForecast Solutions estimates that GM, Ford and Fiat
Chrysler will collectively produce 45 percent of their small
cars for the North American market in Mexico by 2020, up from 18
percent in 2014. LMC Automotive sees the 2020 figure at 37
percent, also against 18 percent last year, while IHS Automotive
projects the Mexican percentage going to 42 percent in five
years time, though it calculates the 2014 level at a higher
level than the others, at 25 percent.
In response to questions from Reuters, the three automakers
declined to discuss their specific plans.
GM said that the "vast majority" of its small cars sold in
the U.S. are "produced domestically." Ford said it is "committed
to continuing to improve competitiveness and to invest where it
makes the best sense for our business." Fiat Chrysler said it
"has made no official announcements regarding the company's
future production plans."
The Detroit automakers' plans to build more small cars in
Mexico are likely to be highly controversial ahead of the
November 2016 U.S. presidential election. Businessman Donald
Trump, who is seeking to win the nomination to be the Republican
presidential candidate, has repeatedly blasted U.S. companies,
including Ford, for any moves to shift jobs to Mexico from the
U.S. and says he would support government incentives to keep
auto production in the United States if he gets into the White
House. The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for
comment.
It is also a huge issue for the U.S. labor unions, who have
been highly critical of the impact of free trade agreements,
such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with
Mexico and Canada reached when Bill Clinton was U.S. President
in 1994. His wife, Hillary Clinton, is the leading contender to
be the Democrats' presidential candidate.
The Clinton campaign declined to comment.
United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams has faced
criticism from union members that he has acquiesced to jobs
going south. "For someone to suggest that we endorse products
going to Mexico is just nonsense," he wrote to UAW members last
month. The UAW declined a request for a comment for this story.
TINY PROFIT MARGINS
For the automakers it is largely a question of cost and
margin. They are determined to reduce costs in production of
compact and midsize cars, which already suffer from small profit
margins or are losing money.
Overall U.S. sales have been very strong in the past couple
of years but larger vehicles such as SUVs and pickup trucks are
the big beneficiaries because the plunge in gasoline prices
means that fuel economy isn't as much of an issue for consumers
as it was a few years back. The larger vehicles typically
generate profits of $10,000 and more each.
The Big Three are also feeling the heat from foreign rivals,
including Nissan Motor Co and Volkswagen AG
, who have been adding production capacity in Mexico.
The margins on small cars may erode further if production
remains in the U.S. because new labor agreements negotiated by
GM, Ford and Chrysler grant the first raises in a decade to
veteran workers, and give recent hires a path to earn $30 an
hour after eight years on the job.
At the same time, the Detroit automakers need to continue
building and selling small cars to meet ever-tightening U.S.
fuel economy regulations because big pickups and SUVs have much
lower mileage.
Mexican labor rates, which averaged about $5.50 an hour in
2014, are about a fifth of the wages auto workers earn in the
United States, according to the Center for Automotive Research
(CAR).
Sean McAlinden, chief economist at CAR, said GM's Orion
Township assembly plant in Michigan, which builds Chevrolet and
Buick subcompacts, has the lowest labor costs of any U.S. plant
thanks to a favorable agreement with the UAW negotiated as part
of the U.S. government's bailout of GM in 2009. And yet the Ford
Fiesta plant in Cuautitlan, near Mexico City, has a $700 labor
cost advantage per car over GM's Orion plant, he said.
With small car sales waning, GM recently announced layoffs
at Orion. According to sources at suppliers it is also expected
to drop production of the Buick Verano next year.
WEAKER CURRENCY
Mexico is an increasingly attractive production base for a
variety of reasons. Its infrastructure, supply base and
productivity all have improved in recent years, according to
McAlinden. A plunge in the Mexican peso against the dollar to
almost 17 to the Greenback from just over 13 a year ago has also
made the country more appealing for U.S. manufacturers, at least
in the short term, by reducing its relative costs.
On the downside, shipping costs from Mexico remain high, and
energy sources can be unreliable.
Ford confirmed last week in its tentative contract with the
United Auto Workers union that it will stop building Focus
compact cars at a factory in Wayne, Michigan in 2018. UAW
officials have said the replacement for the current Focus will
be made in Mexico, while the Michigan assembly plant is expected
to start assembling a pickup truck and an SUV, according to
people familiar with Ford's plans. Ford has declined to say what
vehicles it plans to build in Wayne.
Supplier sources also said that GM plans to build the Cruze
hatchback in Mexico while the Cruze sedan will continue to be
built in Ohio, and that Fiat Chrysler has long planned to
produce the Compass replacement in Mexico rather than in
Illinois. GM and Fiat Chrysler declined to comment on where the
vehicles will be made.
Moving production of mass-market, fuel-efficient sedans to
Mexico is a challenge to a goal the Obama administration
stressed when it drove government-funded restructurings of GM
and the former Chrysler in 2009. Gas prices had soared to $4 a
gallon or more during the 2008 financial crisis, killing sales
of Detroit's trucks.
GM and Fiat Chrysler agreed to build small cars in the U.S.
as part of their government-funded bankruptcies. Now profitable
and free of government ownership, their CEOs no longer must
answer to the White House. Ford, which restructured without
federal help, shifted U.S. production toward more fuel-efficient
vehicles when truck sales swooned, but now is ramping up U.S.
production of SUVs and pickups to meet robust demand.
Steven Rattner, the investor who was the first head of the
White House auto task force, said the threat to U.S. jobs was a
concern then and now.
"We were well aware of the situation with Mexico and the
possibility that jobs would continue to migrate there," he told
Reuters.
