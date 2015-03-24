March 23 U.S. automakers General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are considering asking the United Auto Workers union to create a new tier of lower-paid union workers in their U.S. factories, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The UAW currently has a two-tier wage system, that includes top-paid $28-an-hour assembly workers and the lower-paid second tier, whose wages top out at $19.28.

The automakers would be pushing forth for a third tier wage system for certain lower-skilled jobs, according to the report. (bloom.bg/1ImHJBP)

The new pay rate for these lower-skilled jobs would help the automakers bring down labor costs as they compete with Asian and European rivals that pay less at non-union U.S. plants, the report said.

GM and Ford have much higher labor costs than their cross-town rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, according to a study released just ahead of a meeting of United Auto Workers officials as they prepare for contract talks with the Detroit Three.

GM's U.S. auto workers on average earn about 21 percent more in wages and benefits than their counterparts at Fiat Chrysler, reflecting the much higher percentage of lower-paid, entry-level workers at FCA, according to a study of 2014 labor costs by the Center for Automotive Research (CAR).

Ford's hourly labor costs were $57, just behind GM's at $58. FCA's U.S. workers averaged $48 per hour.

GM and Ford were not immediately available for a comment. UAW could not be reached outside business hours. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)