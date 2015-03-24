(Adds Ford comment)
March 24 U.S. automakers General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co are considering asking the United
Auto Workers union to create a new tier of lower-paid union
workers in their U.S. factories, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The UAW currently has a two-tier wage system, that includes
top-paid $28-an-hour assembly workers and the lower-paid second
tier, whose wages top out at $19.28.
The automakers would be pushing forth for a third tier wage
system for certain lower-skilled jobs, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1ImHJBP)
"For the 2015 negotiations, we're open to discussing many
different solutions with our UAW partners that will allow us to
continue to employ a competitive labor rate and add U.S. jobs
and investment," Ford spokeswoman Kristina Adamski said in a
statement.
Ford's hourly labor costs were $57, just behind GM's at $58.
FCA's U.S. workers averaged $48 per hour.
A new pay rate for lower-skilled jobs would help the
automakers bring down labor costs as they compete with Asian and
European rivals that pay less at non-union U.S. plants, the
report said.
GM and Ford have much higher labor costs than their
cross-town rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, according
to a study released just ahead of a meeting of United Auto
Workers officials as they prepare for contract talks with the
Detroit Three.
GM's U.S. auto workers on average earn about 21 percent more
in wages and benefits than their counterparts at Fiat Chrysler,
reflecting the much higher percentage of lower-paid, entry-level
workers at FCA, according to a study of 2014 labor costs by the
Center for Automotive Research (CAR).
"We aren't going to comment on potential topics in upcoming
negotiations... we are committed to working with our UAW
partners on solutions that will benefit employees and improve
GM's competitiveness," GM spokeswoman Katie McBride said in an
email.
UAW could not be reached outside business hours.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bernard Orr and Anupama Dwivedi)