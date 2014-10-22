Oct 22 U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday expanded the number of vehicles in the United States that may be affected by recalls for potentially defective Takata Corp airbags that could spray shrapnel at occupants.

Following is a list of U.S. vehicle recalls so far in 2014 that are related to the airbags:

HONDA MOTOR CO

Recalled more than 5 million potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Honda Accord sedans (model years 2001-2007)

* Honda Civic sedans (2001-2005)

* Honda CR-V compact SUVs (2002-2006)

* Honda Element crossover SUVs (2003-2011)

* Honda Odyssey minivans (2002-2004)

* Honda Pilot crossover SUVs (2003-2007)

* Honda Ridgeline pickup trucks (2006)

* Acura MDX midsize SUVs (2003-2006)

* Acura TL/CL coupes (2002-2003)

* Acura RL sedans (2005)

TOYOTA MOTOR CO

Recalled about 877,000 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Lexus SC sedans (2002-2005)

* Toyota Corolla compact cars (2002-2005)

* Toyota Corolla Matrix compact hatchbacks (2003-2005)

* Toyota Sequoia SUVs (2002-2005)

* Toyota Tundra trucks (2003-2005)

NISSAN MOTOR CO

Recalled about 650,000 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Nissan Maxima sedans (2001-2003)

* Nissan Pathfinder SUVs (2001-2004)

* Nissan Sentra sedans (2002-2004)

* Infiniti I30/I35 sedans (2001-2004)

* Infiniti QX4 SUVs (2002-2003)

* Infiniti FX35/FX45 SUVs (2003-2005)

BMW AG

Recalled nearly 628,000 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* 3 Series sedans (2000-2005)

* 3 Series coupes (2000-2006)

* 3 Series sports wagons (2000-2005)

* 3 Series convertibles (2000-2006)

* M3 coupes (2001-2006)

* M3 convertibles (2001-2006)

Chrysler

Recalled more than 371,000 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Dodge Ram 1500 trucks (2003-2008)

* Dodge Ram 2500 pickup trucks (2005-2008)

* Dodge Ram 3500 heavy duty pickup trucks (2006-2008)

* Dodge Ram 5500 cars (2008)

* Dodge Durango SUVs (2005-2008)

* Dodge Dakota pickup trucks (2005-2008)

* Chrysler 300 sedans (2005-2008)

* Chrysler Aspen SUVs (2007-2008)

MAZDA MOTOR CO

Recalled about 64,900 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Mazda6 sedans (2003-2007)

* MazdaSpeed6 sedans (2006-2007)

* Mazda RX-8 coupes (2004-2008)

* MPV minivans (2004-2005)

* B-Series Trucks (2004)

FORD MOTOR CO

Recalled about 58,700 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Ranger pickup trucks (2004)

* GT sports cars (2005-2006)

* Mustang sports cars (2005-2007)

SUBARU CO LTD

Recalled about 17,500 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Baja pickup trucks (2003-2005)

* Legacy sedans (2003-2005)

* Outback sedans (2003-2005)

* Impreza sports cars (2004-2005)

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP

Recalled nearly 12,000 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Lancer sports sedans (2004-2005)

* Raider pickup trucks (2006-2007)

GENERAL MOTORS CO

Total number of potentially affected vehicles is undetermined, but includes:

* Pontiac Vibe compact cars (2003-2005)

* Saab 9-2X wagons (2005)

Source: U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan)