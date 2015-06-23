June 23 The U.S. agency that polices vehicle
safety is not likely to get more money from Congress to overhaul
its defective investigation system or deal with one of the most
complex recalls in its history, lawmakers said on Tuesday.
The Obama administration has asked Congress to provide the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's defect
investigations office with an additional $20 million a year,
tripling the $10 million budget it has had for most of the past
decade.
The agency's head used a Senate hearing on Tuesday to again
make the case for more funding, arguing the NHTSA has been
overwhelmed by a record-setting run of large-scale safety
recalls, including replacing about 34 million potentially
defective airbag inflators made by Takata Corp.
Lawmakers of both parties, however, said the agency needs to
reform itself first, even as they blasted Takata for its
response to fatal accidents involving its technology.
"NHTSA isn't following basic best practices and these are
problems that can't be solved by throwing additional resources
at the problem," the Republican Chairman of the Senate commerce
committee, John Thune of South Dakota, told NHTSA Administrator
Mark Rosekind.
Lawmakers cited a report by the U.S. Transportation
Department inspector general that found the NHTSA has
ineffective managers, poorly trained staff and is unable to
assess information from consumers and automakers about potential
defects.
"I'm not about to give you more money until I see meaningful
progress on reforming the internal processes within this
agency," Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri told
Rosekind.
Rosekind said NHTSA's plan is to undertake 44 changes to
improve its operations within the next year, while working to
remove 34 million defective Takata air bags from 32 million
vehicles with replacement parts in short supply.
However, he told lawmakers the agency needs help.
"You've got too many complaints and not enough people," he
said of the eight screeners that handle 80,000 consumer
grievances a year. "It's just overwhelming."
Rosekind told the committee the number of vehicles in the
Takata recall could change because some with two air bags were
double counted.
A Reuters analysis found the number could prove to be less
than half the initial estimate of 34 million.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he
was concerned the focus on the NHTSA's problems could overshadow
Takata's responsibility for air bag inflators that can expand
too forcefully, spraying metal shrapnel into vehicle passenger
compartments.
Blumenthal asked Kevin Kennedy, an executive vice president
for Takata in North America, to commit to the establishment of a
victims' compensation fund. Eight people have died worldwide
from injuries suffered when Takata airbags exploded, according
to U.S. regulators.
Kennedy said he would confer with colleagues at Takata and
get back to Blumenthal within two weeks.
"Some may say legitimately that there's blood on the hands
of Takata executives who concealed and covered up," he said a
day after the committee's Democratic staff issued a report
claiming the Japanese manufacturer might have put profits ahead
of safety by stopping safety audits in a way that contributed to
the recall.
(Reporting By Joe White. Editing by Andre Grenon)