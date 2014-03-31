UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. government said on Monday it will require new cars and light trucks sold in the United States to have rearview cameras by May 2018, a safety move intended to prevent accidents with pedestrians.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the new rule will apply to all vehicles under 10,000 pounds, including buses and trucks.
"Rear visibility requirements will save lives, and will save many families from the heartache suffered after these tragic incidents occur," said NHTSA Acting Administrator David Friedman said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources