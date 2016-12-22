DETROIT Dec 22 WardsAuto on Thursday forecast December U.S. auto sales to be down slightly compared with those of a year ago, and show a seasonally adjusted annualized sales rate of 17.7 million vehicles.

WardsAuto, a publication and industry consultant, said sales for December will fall about 0.46 percent from a year earlier, at 1.625 million vehicles. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall, editing by G Crosse)