DETROIT Jan 25 U.S. auto sales in January are
expected to continue the torrid pace set at the end of last
year, with sales rising as much as 15 percent due to an
improving housing market and pent-up demand for cars and trucks.
The industry is expected to report on Feb. 1 an annual
sales rate in January of 15.3 million vehicles, according to
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Auto sales
are an early indicator each month of U.S. consumer demand.
J.D. Power and LMC Automotive, in a joint press release,
said they expect U.S. retail sales in January to reach the
highest rate in five years. Including fleet sales to commercial
customers, the research firms expect an annual sales rate for
the month of 15 million vehicles. That would follow the strong
showings in November and December, when the rate topped 15
million.
"The year is off to a fast start, which bodes well for the
remainder of 2013," J.D. Power Senior Vice President John
Humphrey said. "Sales remain on a trajectory to return to
pre-recession levels within a few years."
While U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated during the
recent "fiscal cliff" debate in Washington, auto sales have
remained strong, rising 13 percent last year to 14.5 million
vehicles.
In addition, the price of U.S. homes being sold rose again
in December, indicating a housing recovery remains on track.
A strong housing market typically translates to increased sales
of pickup trucks, which drive profits higher at the U.S.
automakers General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and
Chrysler.
Steve Winters, general manager of Fox Grand Traverse in
northern Michigan, a dealer who sells several brands including
Ford, BMW, Mercedes and Mazda, said consumers in January didn't
mention the fiscal cliff talks. "It's business as usual," he
said. "Business is good. We're up."
Overall, executives and analysts have forecast industry
sales in 2013 to rise to a range of 15 million to 15.5 million,
although some suggested estimates will rise. J.D. Power and LMC,
citing the strong end to last year and start to 2013, raised
their forecast for this year by 100,000 vehicles to 15.1
million.
Another plus for the industry is the expected increase in
sales occurred despite a decline in consumer incentives and the
ebbing benefit of delayed sales caused by superstorm Sandy last
fall, analysts said.
"It does appear retail strength is accelerating
sequentially, perhaps owing to the passing of fiscal cliff
concerns," RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak said in a
research note.
He pointed out that January is typically a slow sales month,
so a small change in sales can have a large impact on the annual
sales rate for the month. Spak said he expects 2013 industry
sales of 15.1 million vehicles, though that number could rise.
Another factor driving demand, which has been cited
repeatedly by industry officials, is the rising age of cars and
trucks on the road. The average age has increased to just above
11 years, an all-time high.
J.D. Power and LMC, as well as J.P. Morgan, see January
sales up 8 percent from the prior year, while RBC and
Edmunds.com have forecast increases of 15 percent and 14.5
percent, respectively.
J.P. Morgan sees an annual sales rate in January of 15
million, while RBC and Edmunds estimate 15.4 million and 15.3
million, respectively.