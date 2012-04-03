PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
April 3 The following are U.S. auto sales results for the month of March reported so far on Tuesday by top-selling automakers.
U.S. Auto Sales For March 2012
AUTOMAKER MARCH LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 231,052 206,621 11.8% 2 Ford Motor 223,418 212,777 5.0% 3 Toyota Motor 203,282 176,222 15.4% 4 Chrysler 163,381 121,730 34.2% 5 Nissan 136,317 121,141 12.5% 6 Honda Motor Co 126,999 133,650 -5.0% 7 Hyundai 69,728 61,873 12.7% 8 Kia 57,505 44,179 30.2% 9 Volkswagen 36,588 27,176 34.6% 10 Subaru 32,387 26,916 20.3% 11 Mazda Motor Co 32,376 30,905 4.8% 12 BMW 29,806 26,382 13.0% 13 Mercedes/Smart 25,508 22,546 13.1% 14 Audi 11,585 9,818 18.0% 15 Mitsubishi 7,160 7,560 -5.3% 16 Land Rover 4,199 3,441 22.0% 17 Suzuki 2,631 2,497 5.4% 18 Porsche 2,460 2,588 -4.9% 19 Jaguar 1,321 874 51.1%
TOTAL 1,397,703 1,238,896 12.8%
AUTOMAKER YTD YTD 2011 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 608,320 592,545 2.7% 2 Ford Motor 539,247 496,720 8.6% 3 Toyota Motor 487,284 433,924 12.3% 4 Chrysler 398,051 286,950 38.7% 5 Nissan 322,361 285,358 13.0% 6 Honda Motor Co 320,165 307,978 4.0% 7 Hyundai 163,573 142,620 14.7% 8 Kia 138,060 104,774 31.8% 9 Volkswagen 94,373 67,039 40.8% 10 Mazda Motor Co 82,023 64,559 27.1% 11 Subaru 80,568 67,457 19.4% 12 BMW 75,729 64,957 16.6% 13 Mercedes/Smart 66,906 55,995 19.5% 14 Audi 29,470 25,383 16.1% 15 Mitsubishi 16,607 20,167 -17.7% 16 Land Rover 10,659 7,381 44.4% 17 Porsche 7,159 7,007 2.2% 18 Suzuki 6,561 5,059 29.7% 19 Jaguar 3,328 2,319 43.5%
TOTAL 3,450,444 3,038,192 13.6% SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)
LONDON, Feb 8 One of Britain's biggest builders Redrow said on Wednesday a government policy white paper designed to tackle the growing housing crisis by helping renters and building more homes lacks detail in several areas.
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain set out plans on Tuesday to make renting more affordable, protect tenants and punish developers for not building quickly enough, in a shift away from decades of policy almost solely promoting home ownership.