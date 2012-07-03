PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 3 The following are U.S. auto sales results for June reported so far on Tuesday by top-selling automakers.
U.S. Auto Sales For June 2012
AUTOMAKER JUNE LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 248,750 215,358 15.5 2 Ford Motor 207,759 194,114 7.0 3 Toyota Motor 177,795 110,937 60.3 4 Chrysler 144,811 120,394 20.3 5 Honda Motor Co 124,808 83,892 48.8 6 Nissan 92,237 71,940 28.2 7 Hyundai 63,813 59,209 7.8 8 Kia 51,326 45,044 13.9 9 Volkswagen 38,170 28,444 34.2 10 BMW 27,720 26,865 3.2 11 Subaru 27,702 19,794 40.0 12 Mercedes/Smart 25,388 22,563 12.5 13 Mazda Motor Co 19,911 19,307 3.1 14 Audi 12,664 10,051 26.0 15 Mitsubishi 5,411 8,299 -34.8 16 Land Rover 3,602 3,152 14.3 17 Porsche 3,002 2,546 17.9 18 Suzuki 2,299 2,278 0.9 19 Jaguar 1,030 1,389 -25.8
TOTAL 1,278,198 1,045,576 22.2
AUTOMAKER YTD YTD 2011 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 1,315,713 1,261,633 4.3 2 Ford Motor 1,143,623 1,072,714 6.6 3 Toyota Motor 1,046,096 812,788 28.7 4 Chrysler 834,068 639,932 30.3 5 Honda Motor Co 700,982 607,442 15.4 6 Nissan 577,721 504,973 14.4 7 Hyundai 356,669 322,797 10.5 8 Kia 288,707 245,104 17.8 9 Volkswagen 208,725 154,125 35.4 10 Subaru 164,304 132,049 24.4 11 BMW 158,563 143,521 10.5 12 Mazda Motor Co 143,797 122,379 17.5 13 Mercedes/Smart 142,619 118,021 20.8 14 Audi 65,158 55,909 16.5 15 Mitsubishi 32,873 44,115 -25.5 16 Land Rover 20,991 16,406 27.9 17 Porsche 16,450 15,542 5.8 18 Suzuki 12,994 13,402 -3.0 19 Jaguar 6,506 6,410 1.5
TOTAL 7,236,559 6,289,262 15.1 SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations
(Compiled by Megha Mandavia and A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore)
LONDON, Feb 8 One of Britain's biggest builders Redrow said on Wednesday a government policy white paper designed to tackle the growing housing crisis by helping renters and building more homes lacks detail in several areas.
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain set out plans on Tuesday to make renting more affordable, protect tenants and punish developers for not building quickly enough, in a shift away from decades of policy almost solely promoting home ownership.