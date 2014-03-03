March 3 The following are U.S. auto sales results for February reported so far on Monday by top-selling automakers. U.S. Auto Sales For February 2014 AUTOMAKER FEB 2014 FEB 2013 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 222,104 224,314 -1.0 2 Ford Motor 183,947 195,822 -6.1 3 Toyota Motor* 159,284 166,377 -4.3 4 Chrysler 154,866 139,015 11.4 5 Nissan^^ 115,360 99,636 15.8 6 Honda Motor Co 100,405 107,987 -7.0 7 Hyundai 49,003 52,311 -6.3 8 Kia 41,218 41,505 -0.7 9 Subaru 34,909 28,163 24.0 10 Volkswagen 27,112 31,456 -13.8 11 Mercedes/Smart 24,971 24,051 3.8 12 BMW 24,476 25,613 -4.4 13 Mazda Motor Co 24,341 24,936 -2.4 14 Audi 10,881 10,877 0.0 15 Mitsubishi 5,977 6,051 -1.2 16 Jaguar Land Rover 5,558 5,053 10.0 17 Volvo 3,991 4,867 -18.0 18 Porsche 3,232 2,805 15.2 TOTAL 1,191,635 1,190,839 0.1 AUTOMAKER YTD 2014 YTD 2013 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 393,590 419,013 -6.1 2 Ford Motor 338,591 362,323 -6.5 3 Toyota Motor* 305,649 324,102 -5.7 4 Chrysler 282,049 256,746 9.9 5 Nissan^^ 205,830 180,555 14.0 6 Honda Motor Co 192,036 201,613 -4.8 7 Hyundai 93,008 96,024 -3.1 8 Kia 78,229 77,807 0.5 9 Subaru 55,826 67,909 -17.8 10 Volkswagen 50,606 60,474 -16.3 11 Mercedes/Smart 49,384 48,110 2.6 12 BMW 45,272 45,808 -1.2 13 Mazda Motor Co 43,155 46,254 -6.7 14 Audi 20,982 20,933 0.2 15 Jaguar Land Rover 11,579 10,282 12.6 16 Mitsubishi 10,844 10,710 1.3 17 Volvo 7,783 9,742 -20.1 18 Porsche 6,328 6,163 2.7 TOTAL 2,190,741 2,244,568 -2.4 * Toyota Motor numbers include Lexus sales ^^ Nissan numbers include Infinity division sales SOURCE: Companies' filings and Reuters calculations (Compiled by Mridhula Raghavan and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)