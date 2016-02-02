Feb 2 The following are the U.S. sales for January reported so far on Tuesday by top-selling automakers. U.S. Auto Sales for January 2016 AUTOMAKER JANUARY 2016 JANUARY 2015 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 203,745 202,786 0.5 2 Ford Motor 173,723 178,351 -2.6 3 Toyota Motor^^^ 161,283 169,194 -4.7 4 Fiat Chrysler 155,037 145,007 6.9 5 Nissan^ 105,734 104,107 1.6 6 Honda Motor Co^^ 100,497 102,184 -1.7 7 Hyundai 45,011 44,505 1.1 8 Subaru 41,101 40,812 0.7 9 Kia 38,305 38,299 0.0 10 Mercedes/Smart 26,962 26,616 1.3 11 BMW 21,320 22,209 -4.0 12 Volkswagen 20,079 23,504 -14.6 13 Mazda Motor Co 19,703 20,271 -2.8 14 Audi 11,850 11,541 2.7 15 Jaguar Land Rover 7,007 6,547 7.0 16 Mitsubishi 6,264 6,493 -3.5 17 Porsche 4,354 3,937 10.6 18 Volvo 4,243 3,795 11.8 TOTAL 1,146,218 1,150,158 -0.3 ^ Nissan numbers include Infinity division sales ^^ Honda Motor Co include Acura sales ^^^ Toyota Motor numbers include Lexus sales SOURCE: Companies' filings and Reuters calculations (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)