The following are U.S. auto sales results for May reported so far on Friday by top-selling automakers.

U.S. Auto Sales For May 2012

AUTOMAKER MAY LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 245,256 221,192 10.9 2 Ford Motor 216,267 192,102 12.6 3 Toyota Motor 202,973 108,387 87.3 4 Chrysler 150,041 115,363 30.1 5 Honda Motor Co 133,997 90,773 47.6 6 Nissan 91,794 76,148 20.5 7 Hyundai 67,019 59,214 13.2 8 Kia 51,771 48,212 7.4 9 Volkswagen 38,657 30,100 28.4 12 Subaru 29,724 20,036 48.4 10 BMW 28,321 26,452 7.1 13 Mercedes/Smart 25,259 20,306 24.4 11 Mazda Motor Co 20,357 17,875 13.9 14 Audi 11,503 10,457 10.0 15 Mitsubishi 5,575 7,568 -26.3 16 Land Rover 3,438 2,891 18.9 18 Porsche 2,852 2,817 1.2 17 Suzuki 2,360 2,290 3.1 19 Jaguar 1,075 1,271 -15.4

TOTAL 1,328,239 1,053,454 26.1

AUTOMAKER YTD YTD 2011 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 1,066,963 1,046,275 2.0 2 Ford Motor 935,864 878,600 6.5 3 Toyota Motor 868,301 701,851 23.7 4 Chrysler 689,257 519,538 32.7 5 Honda Motor Co 576,174 523,550 10.1 6 Nissan 485,484 433,032 12.1 7 Hyundai 292,856 263,588 11.1 8 Kia 237,381 200,060 18.7 9 Volkswagen 170,555 125,681 35.7 11 Subaru 136,602 112,255 21.7 12 BMW 130,843 116,656 12.2 10 Mazda Motor Co 123,886 103,072 20.2 13 Mercedes/Smart 117,231 95,458 22.8 14 Audi 52,494 45,858 14.5 15 Mitsubishi 27,462 35,816 -23.3 16 Land Rover 17,389 13,254 31.2 17 Porsche 13,448 12,996 3.5 18 Suzuki 10,695 11,124 -3.9 19 Jaguar 5,476 5,021 9.1

TOTAL 5,958,361 5,243,685 13.6

SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations (Compiled by A. Ananthalakshmi and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)