PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are U.S. auto sales results for May reported so far on Friday by top-selling automakers.
U.S. Auto Sales For May 2012
AUTOMAKER MAY LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 245,256 221,192 10.9 2 Ford Motor 216,267 192,102 12.6 3 Toyota Motor 202,973 108,387 87.3 4 Chrysler 150,041 115,363 30.1 5 Honda Motor Co 133,997 90,773 47.6 6 Nissan 91,794 76,148 20.5 7 Hyundai 67,019 59,214 13.2 8 Kia 51,771 48,212 7.4 9 Volkswagen 38,657 30,100 28.4 12 Subaru 29,724 20,036 48.4 10 BMW 28,321 26,452 7.1 13 Mercedes/Smart 25,259 20,306 24.4 11 Mazda Motor Co 20,357 17,875 13.9 14 Audi 11,503 10,457 10.0 15 Mitsubishi 5,575 7,568 -26.3 16 Land Rover 3,438 2,891 18.9 18 Porsche 2,852 2,817 1.2 17 Suzuki 2,360 2,290 3.1 19 Jaguar 1,075 1,271 -15.4
TOTAL 1,328,239 1,053,454 26.1
AUTOMAKER YTD YTD 2011 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 1,066,963 1,046,275 2.0 2 Ford Motor 935,864 878,600 6.5 3 Toyota Motor 868,301 701,851 23.7 4 Chrysler 689,257 519,538 32.7 5 Honda Motor Co 576,174 523,550 10.1 6 Nissan 485,484 433,032 12.1 7 Hyundai 292,856 263,588 11.1 8 Kia 237,381 200,060 18.7 9 Volkswagen 170,555 125,681 35.7 11 Subaru 136,602 112,255 21.7 12 BMW 130,843 116,656 12.2 10 Mazda Motor Co 123,886 103,072 20.2 13 Mercedes/Smart 117,231 95,458 22.8 14 Audi 52,494 45,858 14.5 15 Mitsubishi 27,462 35,816 -23.3 16 Land Rover 17,389 13,254 31.2 17 Porsche 13,448 12,996 3.5 18 Suzuki 10,695 11,124 -3.9 19 Jaguar 5,476 5,021 9.1
TOTAL 5,958,361 5,243,685 13.6
SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations (Compiled by A. Ananthalakshmi and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)
LONDON, Feb 8 One of Britain's biggest builders Redrow said on Wednesday a government policy white paper designed to tackle the growing housing crisis by helping renters and building more homes lacks detail in several areas.
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain set out plans on Tuesday to make renting more affordable, protect tenants and punish developers for not building quickly enough, in a shift away from decades of policy almost solely promoting home ownership.