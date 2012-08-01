Aug 1 The following are U.S. auto sales results for July reported so far on Wednesday by top-selling automakers.

U.S. Auto Sales For July 2012

AUTOMAKER JULY LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 201,237 214,915 -6.4 2 Ford Motor 173,966 180,865 -3.8 3 Toyota Motor 164,898 130,802 26.1 4 Chrysler 126,089 112,026 12.6 5 Honda Motor Co 116,944 80,502 45.3 6 Nissan 98,341 84,601 16.2 7 Hyundai 62,021 59,561 4.1 8 Kia 48,074 45,504 5.6 9 Volkswagen 37,014 29,066 27.3 10 BMW 27,152 26,120 4.0 11 Subaru 25,183 21,730 15.9 12 Mercedes/Smart 22,294 21,065 5.8 13 Mazda Motor Co 19,318 20,783 -7.0 14 Audi 11,707 9,146 28.0 15 Mitsubishi 4,194 7,972 -47.4 16 Land Rover 3,320 2,811 18.1 17 Porsche 2,803 2,768 1.3 18 Suzuki 2,266 2,447 -7.4 19 Jaguar 1,011 984 2.7

TOTAL 1,147,832 1,053,668 8.9

AUTOMAKER YTD YTD 2011 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 1,516,950 1,476,548 2.7 2 Ford Motor 1,317,589 1,253,579 5.1 3 Toyota Motor 1,210,994 943,590 28.3 4 Chrysler 960,157 751,958 27.7 5 Honda Motor Co 817,926 687,944 18.9 6 Nissan 676,062 589,574 14.7 7 Hyundai 418,690 382,358 9.5 8 Kia 336,781 290,608 15.9 9 Volkswagen 245,739 183,191 34.1 10 Subaru 189,487 153,779 23.2 11 BMW 185,715 169,641 9.5 12 Mercedes/Smart 164,912 139,086 18.6 13 Mazda Motor Co 163,115 143,162 13.9 14 Audi 76,865 65,055 18.2 15 Mitsubishi 37,067 52,087 -28.8 16 Land Rover 24,311 19,217 26.5 17 Porsche 19,253 18,310 5.2 18 Suzuki 15,260 15,849 -3.7 19 Jaguar 7,517 7,394 1.7

TOTAL 8,384,390 7,342,930 14.2

SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations

(Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore)