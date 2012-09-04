Sept 4 The following are U.S. auto sales results for August reported on Tuesday by top-selling automakers. U.S. Auto Sales For August 2012 AUTOMAKER AUGUST LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 240,520 218,479 10.1 2 Ford Motor 197,249 175,220 12.6 3 Toyota Motor 188,520 129,483 45.6 4 Chrysler 148,472 130,120 14.1 5 Honda Motor Co 131,321 82,321 59.5 6 Nissan 98,515 91,541 7.6 7 Hyundai 61,099 58,505 4.4 8 Kia 50,028 41,188 21.5 9 Volkswagen 41,011 25,232 62.5 10 Subaru 28,293 20,837 35.8 11 Mercedes/Smart 23,439 20,728 13.1 12 BMW 22,553 23,924 -5.7 13 Mazda Motor Co 22,234 22,632 -1.8 14 Audi 11,527 10,201 13.0 15 Mitsubishi 4,249 7,985 -46.8 16 Land Rover 3,727 2,807 32.8 17 Porsche 3,026 2,184 38.6 18 Suzuki 1,968 2,409 -18.3 19 Jaguar 1,029 810 27.0 TOTAL 1,278,780 1,066,606 19.9 AUTOMAKER YTD YTD 2011 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 1,757,470 1,695,027 3.7 2 Ford Motor 1,514,838 1,428,799 6.0 3 Toyota Motor 1,399,514 1,073,073 30.4 4 Chrysler 1,108,629 882,078 25.7 5 Honda Motor Co 949,247 770,265 23.2 6 Nissan 774,577 681,115 13.7 7 Hyundai 479,789 440,863 8.8 8 Kia 386,809 331,796 16.6 9 Volkswagen 286,750 208,423 37.6 10 Subaru 217,780 174,616 24.7 11 BMW 208,268 193,565 7.6 12 Mercedes/Smart 188,351 159,814 17.9 13 Mazda Motor Co 185,349 165,794 11.8 14 Audi 88,392 75,256 17.5 15 Mitsubishi 41,316 60,072 -31.2 16 Land Rover 28,038 22,024 27.3 17 Porsche 22,279 20,494 8.7 18 Suzuki 17,228 18,258 -5.6 19 Jaguar 8,546 8,204 4.2 TOTAL 9,663,170 8,409,536 14.9 SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations