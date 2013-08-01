DETROIT Aug 1 Chrysler Group LLC on Thursday
said its U.S. vehicle sales in July rose 11 percent from a year
ago, but the results fell short of analysts' projections.
Chrysler, a unit of Italy's Fiat SpA, posted sales
of 140,102 vehicles. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had
expected, on average, 146,275.
Total industry sales in July are expected to rise 14 percent
to 16 percent, led by surging demand for full-size pickup
trucks. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the annual
sales rate in July to hit 15.8 million vehicles, which would be
the second best performance of the year after June's 16 million.
Chrysler, the first U.S. automaker to report July results,
said four of its five brands reported sales increases, led by
Ram Truck with a gain of 31 percent.
The Dodge brand was up 18 percent, largely on the strength
of the Durango utility vehicle and the Dart sedan.
The Fiat brand, which added the new 500L in July, rose 2
percent, as did the Jeep brand, which has yet to begin selling
the new 2014 Cherokee.
The Chrysler brand slipped 4 percent as ebbing sales of its
midsize 200 sedan and Town & Country van offset a modest
increase in sales of the fullsize 300 sedan.
In June, new-car sales rose 9 percent, racing to the
industry's strongest monthly pace since late 2007 as the
stronger housing market drove demand for brawny pickups. Sales
of big trucks have grown three times faster than the overall
sector.
Strong demand for pickups is particularly good news for U.S.
automakers, which dominate that sector and reap large profits
from those vehicles. Chrysler launched a new version of its Ram
pickup last fall, while General Motors Co started selling
its redesigned Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks in
June.