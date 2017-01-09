BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
DETROIT Jan 9 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday that if tariffs set in a Trump administration on vehicles made in Mexico and imported to the United States are too high, the company may end Mexican production.
"It is quite possible," Marchionne told reporters at the Detroit auto show, that "we would have to withdraw" from Mexican production if tariffs are too high. Trump earlier on Monday in a Twitter message thanked Fiat Chrysler and Ford Motor Co for announcements made in the past week of investments in U.S. Midwest plants. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: