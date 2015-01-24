(Adds details on flight cleared, byline)
By Jonathan Kaminsky
Jan 24 Two U.S. airline flights accompanied by
military fighter jets landed safely on Saturday at
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta after bomb
threats were made against them, an airport spokesman said.
The threats against Delta Air Lines flight 1156,
coming from Portland, Oregon, and Southwest Airlines
flight 2492, from Milwaukee, were deemed credible, said airport
spokesman Reese McCranie.
No bomb was found aboard the Delta flight while the
Southwest flight was still being searched by explosives units,
Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesman Special Agent Stephen
Emmett said.
Atlanta's WSB-TV News reported that the threats were made on
Twitter Inc, without citing a source.
Neither the FBI, which is leading the investigation, nor the
airport confirmed the source of the threats.
Passengers from both flights were safely removed from the
aircraft, McCranie said.
The aircraft were each accompanied by a pair of North
American Aerospace Defense Command fighter planes as they landed
at the airport, said NORAD spokesman Preston Schlachter.
The planes were scrambled from McEntire Joint National Guard
Base in South Carolina, he said.
Southwest said in a statement that 86 passengers were aboard
its flight, and that they were being rescreened.
Delta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; editing by Ian
Simpson, David Gregorio and G Crosse)