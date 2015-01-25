Taiwan to build 8 submarines under indigenous shipbuilding project
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan plans to build eight submarines to bolster its current fleet of four ageing foreign-built vessels, a senior Taiwanese navy official said on Wednesday.
(Adds detail on threat, number of passengers aboard Delta flight)
By Jonathan Kaminsky
Jan 24 Bomb threats against two U.S. airline flights on Saturday prompted North American air defense fighter planes to scramble to accompany them to their destination in Atlanta, an airport spokesman said.
The planes landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, no bombs were found aboard either and the Atlanta airport has returned to normal operations, said airport spokesman Reese McCranie.
Threats against Delta Air Lines flight 1156, coming from Portland, Oregon, and Southwest Airlines flight 2492, from Milwaukee, had been deemed credible, McCranie said.
Several media outlets reported that a Twitter user going by the name Zortic wrote of planting bombs on the two planes, stating in a message to a Delta Twitter account, "I have a bomb on one of your planes, but I forgot which one when I left the airport. Can you help me find it?"
Those tweets have since been deleted.
Neither the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation, nor the airport confirmed the source of the threats.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command scrambled fighter jets from McEntire Joint National Guard Base in South Carolina, said NORAD spokesman Preston Schlachter. A pair of fighter jets accompanied each aircraft as it landed, he said.
Southwest said in a statement 86 passengers were aboard its flight, and they were being rescreened.
A Delta spokesman said by email its plane was carrying 180 passengers.
The incident comes five days after bomb threats were made against two other Delta flights. One was arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York from San Francisco, and another was departing the New York airport for Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; editing by Ian Simpson, David Gregorio and G Crosse)
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan plans to build eight submarines to bolster its current fleet of four ageing foreign-built vessels, a senior Taiwanese navy official said on Wednesday.
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.
SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON, April 5 China, the world's biggest coking coal importer, is scrambling to cover Australian supply disruptions after Cyclone Debbie knocked out mines and rails by turning to an unusual source: the United States.