WASHINGTON Oct 31 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it will allow airlines to
expand the use of portable electronic devices in flight.
The agency said it is immediately providing airlines with
guidance for implementation, the time frame for which is
expected to vary among carriers.
"Passengers will eventually be able to read e-books, play
games, and watch videos on their devices during all phases of
flight, with very limited exceptions," the FAA said.
The move would still prevent use of mobile phones for voice
communications on flight. That issue is under the jurisdiction
of the Federal Communications Commission.