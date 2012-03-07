* Goal is to integrate unmanned craft into U.S. airspace by 2015

* Test sites would help FAA integrate drone aircraft safely

WASHINGTON, March 7 The Federal Aviation Administration took a first step on Wednesday toward choosing six test sites where aerial drones can be flown in the United States, as it studies how to integrate unmanned aircraft into the national air space by 2015.

The FAA announced a 60-day period in which it would solicit public comment to help it decide issues including where to locate the test sites, who should be allowed to use them, how big they should be, what capabilities they should have and who should manage them.

"The feedback through this transparent process will help the FAA develop UAS (unmanned aircraft system) test site requirements, designation standards and oversight activity," the FAA said in a statement. Once it formulates the requirements, the FAA will issue a request for proposals for test sites.

Although drones have been widely flown by U.S. forces in combat areas over the past decade, few unmanned aircraft have been approved for use in the United States.

A defense policy bill passed by Congress last year directed the FAA to integrate unmanned aircraft into the national air space by 2015. The measure called for the creation of test sites to help the FAA develop safe procedures for using drones in the national air space.

"Unmanned aircraft can help us meet a number of challenges, from spotting wildfires to assessing natural disasters," U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said in a statement.

"These test sites will help us ensure that our high safety standards are maintained as the use of these aircraft becomes more widespread."

About 50 companies, universities and government organizations in the United States are developing and producing over 155 different kinds of unmanned aircraft, some with a wingspan comparable to a commercial jetliner and others the size of model aircraft, the FAA said.

Police and fire departments and some researchers have been enthusiastic about the use of unmanned systems in the United States, but privacy advocates have expressed concern about the potential invasiveness of the technology.

The FAA is currently working toward publishing a proposed rule that would the govern use of small unmanned aircraft of about 50 pounds (22 kg) or less. A final rule is not expected until next year.

The FAA said 313 certificates of authorization were issued in 2011, most to federal, state and local agencies. Fewer than 100 airworthiness certificates have been issued to private operators over the past decade, mainly to firms doing research and development on the aircraft. (Reporting By David Alexander; editing by Todd Eastham)