By Valerie Volcovici
June 10 For two years, President Barack Obama
has used his executive power to impose new rules to cut carbon
emissions, targeting cars and power plants, buoying
environmentalists and infuriating industry.
His latest foray - regulating commercial aviation - had the
opposite effect.
On Wednesday, the administration took a first step toward
cutting greenhouse gas emissions from the nation's fleet of
aircraft, releasing a scientific finding that said emissions
from plane engines pose a risk to human health because they
contribute to climate change.
But the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) did not
immediately propose new regulations. Instead, it signaled it
would implement a global emissions standard being developed by
the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization
(ICAO) that is due to be released next year.
Those rules are expected to apply only to new aircraft
designs beginning in 2020, leaving most of the world's existing
fleets unaffected for years to come.
That decision was greeted with cautious optimism from the
aviation industry, which says it is making strides on energy
efficiency and wants the United States to coordinate any new
regulations with the rest of the world.
That was precisely what worried environmentalists, who
warned that relying on a global agreement forged under UN
auspices seeking consensus would be doomed to produce weak
rules.
"The EPA is declaring aircraft greenhouse gases to be
dangerous to all of us, but is passing the buck on doing
anything about it," said Vera Pardee, an attorney for the Center
for Biological Diversity that was among several green groups
pushing the administration for years to adopt new regulations.
Indeed, the EPA was prodded to act on aviation only after a
long legal fight. A collection of environmental groups
petitioned the agency to bring in new aviation regulations in
2007 and sued it to do so in 2010, winning a federal court
ruling two years later that ordered the U.S. government to
regulate aircraft emissions under the Clean Air Act.
On Wednesday, the EPA acknowledged "certain classes of
airplane engines contribute to air pollution that causes climate
change endangering public health and welfare," and promised to
follow ICAO's lead on new rules.
Airline companies were broadly supportive of the
administration's approach. The industry favors a global standard
over national standards because carriers operate all over the
world and want to avoid a patchwork of rules and measures, from
taxes to emissions trading programs.
"We feel this is the right thing for the EPA to be doing, as
a precursor to be able to adopt what comes out of ICAO," said
Paul Steele, senior vice president at the International Air
Transport Association.
"If you're a big airline and you're flying to 100 countries
a day, then complying with all those different regimes is an
administrative nightmare."
IMPORTANT SECTOR
Controlling aviation emissions is seen by climate scientists
as a vital cog in the wider attempt to curb global warming.
Commercial aviation accounted for three per cent of overall U.S.
emissions and 11 percent from the U.S. transportation sector in
2013, the EPA said. The U.S. industry was responsible for nearly
30 percent of global aircraft emissions in 2010, the latest year
with complete global emissions data.
Environmental groups cite studies indicating unregulated
aviation emissions could triple by 2050, and they have been
critical of the ICAO negotiations, saying the organization's
targets are not ambitious.
Sarah Burt, an attorney with Earthjustice, another
organization that sued the EPA, said ICAO is poised to set a
"business-as-usual" standard that will lock in emissions
increases for decades to come.
"The ICAO standard won't deliver substantial reductions
because they are setting a standard that 90-95 percent of
aircraft already meet," she said, adding that planes tend to
stay in service for 20 to 30 years.
The burden for meeting those lower emissions standards will
fall to aircraft and engine manufacturers such as Boeing Co
, Airbus Group SE, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls
Royce
But some experts want the new standards to apply to any
plane delivered to carriers after 2020, rather than simply for
newly designed aircraft.
"Applying the standard to all new aircraft delivered after
2020 is key," said Dan Rutherford, director of the International
Council on Clean Transportation Program. "If ICAO grandfathers
in existing designs, the standard would cover only about 5
percent of the global fleet by 2030."
An EPA spokesman defended the decision to work through ICAO,
arguing that an international standard would cover more planes
than a simple domestic one.
But some critics want the White House to seek more
aggressive targets than what is achievable under the
consensus-driven international organization.
"If the Obama administration wants this to stand up next to
its much more ambitious cars and power plants rule, it will need
to do much more than follow the weak lead of ICAO," said Burt of
Earthjustice.
(Reporting by Bruce Wallace; Editing by Ken Wills)