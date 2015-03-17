By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) lacks the skills to ensure that U.S. air
carriers comply with rules governing the safe transport of
hazardous materials including lithium batteries, a government
watchdog said on Tuesday.
A report released by the U.S. Transportation Department
Office of Inspector General (OIG) found that the FAA lacks the
training and guidance necessary to enforce Bush-era regulations
that allow carriers to disclose hazardous material violations
voluntarily, without incurring civil penalties.
The OIG report surfaced a week after aircraft maker Boeing
Co said that high-density packages of lithium batteries,
like those used in cell phones and laptops, should not be
carried on passenger planes because they pose fire risks.
In 65 percent of hazardous material cases, OIG investigators
found that the FAA did not obtain sufficient evidence to ensure
that carriers fixed reported problems. The agency also has not
sought to identify safety risks or trends involving hazardous
materials and lacks the clarity to determine how carriers should
meet the requirements.
"FAA does not have an adequate framework to carry out the
(regulations) effectively," the 20-page report concluded.
The inspector general's office said FAA officials agreed
with nearly all of its recommendations. In a two-page FAA memo
included with the report, the agency also said it has recently
implemented strong internal controls to oversee compliance.
"This is a significant enhancement in the level of oversight
and addresses many of the findings of this audit," the memo
said.
From 1991 to 2014, the OIG report said that lithium
batteries were involved in over 70 aircraft incidents that
involved extreme heat, smoke, fire or explosion in air cargo and
passenger baggage.
In 2010, a United Parcel Service Boeing 747-400
aircraft caught fire and crashed in Dubai, killing both pilots.
The final accident report said the cause may have been
improperly declared lithium batteries and other combustible
materials, according to OIG investigators.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bernard Orr)