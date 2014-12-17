UPDATE 5-Blizzard takes aim at northeastern U.S., flights canceled
* High winds, up to two feet of snow forecast (Adds additional flights canceled, schools closed, state of emergency in Virginia)
Dec 17 U.S. civil aircraft sales are expected to rise 6 percent to $79.76 billion in 2015, down from a growth rate of 8 percent in 2014, the Aerospace Industries Association said on Wednesday.
The Washington, D.C.-based trade group forecast the value of commercial aircraft shipments, which includes jetliners and freight aircraft, to rise 6.3 percent to $61.2 billion in 2015.
General aircraft shipments are expected to rise 6.5 percent to $12.67 billion in 2015, the association said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* High winds, up to two feet of snow forecast (Adds additional flights canceled, schools closed, state of emergency in Virginia)
March 13 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it has initiated a company-wide restructuring that will affect about 7 percent of its workforce.
LONDON, March 13 The British government won final approval from parliament on Monday for legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger the country's exit from the European Union.