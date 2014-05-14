HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 17 at 11:19 A.M. EDT/1519 GMT
March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
(Corrects grammar in quote in last paragraph)
May 14 A 15-month-old boy described by doctors as a "miracle baby" was in critical condition at a Minneapolis hospital on Wednesday after surviving an 11-story fall from the balcony of an apartment building.
Musa Dayib slipped through slits in the balcony railing and landed on a patch of mulch on Sunday, his family told reporters. He was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center, a pediatric level-one trauma center.
The boy suffered a concussion and fractures to his arms, ribs and spine. He also has a punctured lung, said Christine Hill, a spokeswoman for the hospital.
Dr. Tina Slusher, who is treating the baby, said he avoided any major head injury, and she has never before seen a child survive such a plunge.
"That's a gift from God to the family, because he shouldn't have made it," she told television broadcaster WCCO. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Gunna Dickson)
March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday stepped up his fight for support on Republicans' plan to dismantle Obamacare, wooing some conservative lawmakers at the White House while legislation advanced toward a possible vote in the House of Representatives next week.
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. Republicans' proposed healthcare plan to unravel Obamacare likely will be changed to adjust its tax credits to help older Americans buy health insurance coverage, two Republican lawmakers said on Friday.