NEW YORK, April 15 Federal food inspectors have
announced the recall of 1,920 pounds of sweet potato and chicken
baby food made by Beech-Nut Nutrition, saying it may be
contaminated with small pieces of glass.
The problem was discovered after Beech-Nut received a
complaint from a consumer who found a small piece of glass in
the product, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety
and Inspection Service said in a statement on Tuesday.
Beech-Nut, based in Amsterdam, N.Y., also learned of an oral
injury associated with consumption of the product, it said.
"Outside of this single report, we have no indication that
any other jar of our Classics Stage 2 Sweet Potato & Chicken is
affected, but as a company of parents and families we are acting
with an abundance of caution," Beech-Nut said in a statement.
The 4-oz. glass jars containing "Stage 2 Beech-Nut CLASSICS
sweet potato & chicken" were produced on December 12, 2014.
They bear the establishment number "P-68A" inside the USDA
mark of inspection, show an expiration date of "DEC 2016" and
include product numbers "12395750815" through "12395750821."
Beech-Nut, which is owned by Swiss-based Hero Group, said it
was encouraging customers to return the recalled product to the
store where they purchased it for a refund or exchange.
