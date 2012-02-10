(Fixes wording in first paragraph)
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The chairman of the
House Financial Services Committee, Spencer Bachus, who oversees
the U.S. banking and financial services industries, is under
investigation for possible violation of insider trading laws,
The Washington Post reported on Thursday.
The Office of Congressional Ethics began investigating
Bachus, an Alabama Republican, late last year after focusing on
a number of suspicious trades on his annual financial disclosure
form, the Post reported, citing sources familiar with the case.
"The Office of Congressional Ethics has requested
information and I welcome this opportunity to present the facts
and set the record straight," Bachus said in a statement issued
Thursday by his spokesman, Tim Johnson the newspaper reported.
Bachus's office did not immediately respond to emails
or telephone messages from Reuters seeking comment on the
report.
Congressional ethic investigators were examining
whether Bachus violated Securities and Exchange Commission laws
that prohibit individuals from trading stocks and options based
on "material, non-public" inside information, the Post said,
citing the individuals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity
because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Investigators were also looking into whether Bachus violated
congressional rules that prohibit members of Congress from using
their public positions for private gain, the newspaper said.
The case comes as lawmakers sought to burnish their public
standing after recent polls put the job approval rating for
Congress at new lows.
Bachus was among lawmakers featured in a Nov. 13 "60
Minutes" report questioning whether some members of Congress
have used what they learned from their privileged posts to make
lucrative investments.
Bachus strongly denied an allegation that he made
investments during the 2007-2009 financial crisis while he had
access to briefings and information that was not public.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly
passed new curbs on insider trading by lawmakers and other
government officials despite complaints from Democrats and some
Republicans that key anti-corruption provisions were dropped.
The legislation, aimed at ensuring lawmakers do not profit
from non-public knowledge they gain through their positions, is
the most extensive effort to clamp down on Congress' personal
business dealings in years.
The clean-government bill has attracted massive support as
lawmakers seek to polish their images after nasty fights over
taxes and spending soured Americans on Congress.
The bill also clarifies that lawmakers are subject to the
same Securities and Exchange Commission rules that prohibit
trading on non-public, or "insider," information. While they
were not necessarily excluded before, conflict with lawmakers'
rights of debate could have made prosecutions more difficult.
(Reporting by JoAnne Allen; editing by Anthony Boadle and
Jackie Frank)