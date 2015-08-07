By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 7 The U.S. government on Friday
said it approved a possible sale of $150 million worth of
equipment to Bahrain to maintain its fleet of Lockheed Martin
Corp F-16 fighter jets, even as two U.S. senators
introduced legislation to reinstate an arms sales ban that was
lifted by the Obama administration in June.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which
oversees foreign arms sales, told lawmakers that the Bahraini
government had requested equipment for support and
communications, ammunition and spare parts valued at $150
million.
Lawmakers have 30 days to block the sale, which the DSCA
said was needed to maintain the operational readiness of the
aging F-16 fleet of the Royal Bahrain Air Force, which has been
used in recent strikes against Islamic State.
Dissent is rare, since most arms sales are vetted with U.S.
lawmakers before they are formally notified.
In this case, however, several lawmakers have already raised
concerns about the U.S. State Department's decision in June to
lift holds on security assistance to Bahrain's Defense Force and
National Guard that were put in place after the country's
crackdown on demonstrations in 2011.
Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, and Senator Marco
Rubio, a Florida Republican, have introduced a measure that
would impose a legislative ban on arms sales to Bahrain, citing
concerns about continued government crackdowns on human rights
activists, opposition figures and other peaceful dissenters.
Human Rights Watch on Friday welcomed the legislation
proposed by Wyden and Rubio, noting that Bahraini authorities
this week suspended the only independent newspaper, Al Wasat.
The State Department declined comment on the proposed
legislation, but U.S. officials have repeatedly defended the
decision to resume security assistance to Bahrain, citing their
participation in coalition strikes against the hardline militant
group Islamic State.
When he announced the decision in June to lift the ban on
security assistance to Bahrain, State Department spokesman John
Kirby said Bahrain had made some meaningful progress on human
rights reforms, but U.S. officials would continue to press their
human rights concerns with Bahrain.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Rigby)