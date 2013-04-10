By Ernest Scheyder
North Dakota prairie in late March, Governor Jack Dalrymple
drove a bulldozer into the fertile black earth and broke ground
on the first new U.S. refinery since 1976.
The state's two U.S. senators, as well as dozens of other
politicians and investors, stood nearby wearing hard hats,
eagerly sharing hopes that this new refinery will help resolve
North Dakota's diesel demand problem.
Thanks to the Bakken shale formation, an extensive layer of
oil-rich rock two miles deep, North Dakota produces more crude
oil than any state except Texas. But because the state only has
one refinery, it imports more than half of the roughly 53,000
barrels of diesel consumed each day by rigs that suck oil out of
the ground, and trucks and trains that transport it.
That daily need is forecast to hit 75,000 barrels by 2025,
making the new refinery from MDU Resources Group Inc and
Calumet Specialty Products Partners critical for the
energy sector in the state.
Despite producing thousands of barrels of oil each day,
North Dakota relies on refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast and
elsewhere for much of its diesel. Dalrymple and others are
counting on the MDU/Calumet project attracting a new wave of
investors eager to construct Bakken refineries.
"Diesel fuel is something that's highly valued around North
Dakota," Dalrymple, a Republican, said in an interview after the
groundbreaking. "Refineries will allow us to use our Bakken
crude right here at home."
When it comes to the economics and politics of building a
refinery, North Dakota is an unusual case.
The state has one of the lowest population densities in the
United States and has little of the political, environmental or
community opposition that's helped scuttle all other refinery
projects since Jimmy Carter was president.
MDU and Calumet hope to be making about 8,000 barrels of
diesel per day within 20 months, far less than refineries on the
Gulf Coast. The smaller size of the refinery will make it easier
to build, and its modular design will give the owners the option
of moving it in future should market conditions change.
The plant will be built by Ventech, an engineering firm that
designs diesel refineries specifically for use in remote
locations.
Refineries are usually built near major population centers,
but North Dakota refineries will cater to a different kind of
market. Forecasts indicate there will be good demand for diesel
for a long time.
Even the most-conservative analysts estimate North Dakota
has at least 50 years supply of oil thanks to recent
developments in hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking.
The state Department of Mineral Resources forecasts that
North Dakota's oil output will hit 850,000 barrels a day by
early next year. As of last September, about 64 percent of oil
produced in the state is transported via diesel-guzzling trucks
from more than 8,000 oil-producing wells, according to the
state's pipeline authority.
THREE PROJECTS
With the stars so aligned, there are no less than three new
refinery proposals on the table.
The second project, a $450 million hydrocracker refinery
planned by the three affiliated American Indian tribes of the
MHA Nation, will use a mix of tribal funds and tax-exempt Tribal
Economic Development Bonds through the U.S. Department of the
Treasury.
"We want to be able to control our own natural resources and
our own destiny," said Richard Mayer, head of the MHA Nation
refinery project. The tribes, which hope to break ground by May
on their refinery, strictly control access to oil drilling on
their land.
When it seemed for a time that no new refineries would come,
North Dakota politicians - known for their conservative track
record - mulled what many saw as unthinkable: using state funds
to back risky refinery loans to attract investors.
A third planned refinery was proposed seven years ago, by
Dakota Oil Processing, LLC. After some private investors in
South Korea withdrew support in 2012, the company asked the
state to backstop its bonds, a controversial proposal as no
other state supports private refinery loans.
Members of the state senate's finance and taxation committee
said they seriously considered the request, which was sponsored
by one senator. They ultimately decided against it when MDU and
Calumet announced they would use their own money for their $300
million refinery.
"The MDU-Calumet refinery took a lot of pressure off the
state legislature, because we need diesel here," said Jim
Dotzenrod, a state senator. "We didn't want to set a precedent
of using tax dollars" to support refinery projects.
Dakota Oil cannot break ground on its refinery until it
secures private financing, a step it said was made harder by the
state's rejection.
BOOM & BUST
The boom-bust cycle in the refinery business is not for the
faint of heart. Many investors were burned five years ago when
oil prices neared $150 per barrel and a slate of U.S. refineries
were forced to close.
High oil prices erode profit margins for most refineries, a
risk that state politicians said scared them away from
supporting Dakota Oil's bonds. North Dakota ranks first in
credit quality among the 50 U.S. states, according to insurance
asset manager Conning.
Still, with North Dakota diesel prices around $4.50 per
gallon, a local supply of abundant Bakken oil that is
roughly 4 percent cheaper than benchmark crude, and
rising demand, diesel refining is a tempting proposition.
It's not clear how much cheaper locally produced diesel
would be, as prices can vary depending on location, weather and
access. But the basic geography is persuasive.
"The cost of moving diesel on a truck to a retail site is
much less if you're selling near the refinery," said Argus
Research Group analyst Phil Weiss.
Dave Goodin, MDU's chief executive, said the opportunity to
supply diesel "in our own back yard" was too attractive to pass
up. The company, based in North Dakota's capital, Bismarck, is
already one of the largest power providers in the region.
MDU will supply oil from its own drilling operations, and
Calumet, which runs several refineries throughout the United
States, will help operate the facility.
Officials at the three refinery projects believe there is
room for all three in the market, pointing to the need for
diesel to power many of the machines drilling for oil and
farming for wheat, still a major part of the state's economy.
The three refineries would, if built, supply a total of
roughly 26,000 barrels of daily diesel production, less than the
state imports currently and far less than projected demand.
Regional leaders are hoping that fact alone fuels more
interest in the North Dakota refining business.
"If the MDU/Calumet refinery works as a prototype," said Tom
Rolfstad, the economic development director in Williston, North
Dakota, "you'll see a whole lot more of them."