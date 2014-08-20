Aug 20 The bald eagle may no longer be extinct,
but the U.S. effort to protect the national bird became harder
on Wednesday.
A federal appeals court revived a religion-based challenge
to a U.S. regulation that allows only members of Indian tribes
recognized by the government to possess the birds' feathers, so
long as they first obtain permits.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Department
of the Interior did not show the regulation was the "least
restrictive means" to advance the compelling government interest
in protecting the bald eagle because of its status as a national
symbol.
Wednesday's decision reversed a lower court ruling, and
revived claims by Texas-based groups and individuals, including
the McAllen Grace Brethren Church, that the regulation violated
their rights under the First Amendment's free exercise clause
and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
The U.S. Department of Justice, which handled the case for
the Interior Department, did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. Milo Colton, a lawyer for the plaintiffs,
did not immediately respond to a similar request.
The case concerned the Eagle Protection Act, a 1940 law
designed to protect the bald eagle from extinction because the
bird symbolized "American ideals of freedom."
That law, which now also covers the golden eagle, set limits
on transactions involving the birds, but contains an exception
for "religious purposes of Indian tribes."
The government called the permit regulation an appropriate
means to combat illegal trading in eagle feathers, without
turning federal agents into "religious police" forced to verify
the indigenous genealogy of people who possess the feathers.
Writing for the appeals court, however, Circuit Judge
Catharina Haynes found no showing that a permit ban for "all but
a select few" American Indians was necessary.
The case began after plaintiffs Michael Russell, who is not
an American Indian, and Robert Soto, a pastor at the McAllen
church who said he was part of an unrecognized tribe, had their
eagle feathers confiscated at a 2006 ceremony known as a powwow.
In June 2007, the United States removed the bald eagle from
its endangered species list, saying the number of nesting pairs
in the lower 48 states had risen to 10,000 from 400 in 1963.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G
Crosse)