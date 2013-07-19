WASHINGTON, July 19 The U.S. Trade Representative's Office on Friday outlined a series of steps that it urged Bangladesh to take to improve factory conditions and workers rights in order to have U.S. trade benefits restored.

"Today, the Administration is making this action plan public as a means to reinforce and support the efforts of all international stakeholders to promote improved worker rights and worker safety in Bangladesh," the trade office said in a statement.

It said the United States was "also pleased to associate itself with" a compact developed between the European Union, Bangladesh and the International Labor Organization to improve working conditions in the country.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Eric Beech)