Apri1 20 U.S. regulators closed a small New
Jersey bank on Friday, bringing the total number of closures so
far this year to 17.
Fort Lee Federal Savings Bank, FSB, of Fort Lee, New Jersey,
will reopen on Saturday as a branch of Alma Bank of Astoria, New
York, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said.
Fort Lee Federal Savings Bank had approximately $50.7
million in deposits as of the end of last year, according to
FDIC, which estimated that its failure will cost the Deposit
Insurance Fund $14 million.
As the U.S. economy recovers, and the 2007-2009 financial
crisis fades further into the distance, the pace of bank
failures has slowed.
In 2010, 157 banks with $92.1 billion in total assets failed
while 92 institutions with $34.9 billion in total assets were
closed in 2011.
The pace of failures is expected to slow significantly again
this year.
Earlier this week, FDIC acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg
said his agency expects a total of 50 to 60 banks to be closed
this year.
