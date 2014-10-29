Oct 28 New York state's financial regulator is
seeking more than $300 million from Bank Leumi as part
of a probe of whether the Israeli bank assisted U.S. citizens in
evading taxes, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, has been
negotiating with U.S. authorities for months to settle an
investigation of possible tax evasion by the bank's American
clients.
The penalty from New York state's Department of Financial
Services, which regulates certain banks in the state, is
separate from demands by federal authorities.
The New York state's penalty stems from the structures the
bank set up for its clients, which the regulator views as
egregious, according to the person, who did not want to be
identified because negotiations are not public.
The bank used sham loan arrangements to allow clients to
avoid taxes and still have access to the funds, the person said.
There is no agreement yet between the regulator and the bank,
the person said.
A spokesman for the bank in Tel Aviv did not immediately
respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
A spokeswoman for New York's Department of Financial
Services declined comment.
The possible penalty was first reported on Tuesday by
Bloomberg.
Bank Leumi said in June it was close to a deal to pay nearly
$238 million to the U.S. Justice Department in the accord
related to its Swiss unit. The bank also made provisions for the
settlement, it said in August.
Bank Leumi's negotiations are part of a wide-ranging
campaign to crack down on Americans using offshore banks to
evade taxes.
In May, New York's Department of Financial Services, headed
by superintendent Benjamin Lawsky, obtained $715 million from
Credit Suisse as part of an agreement for
Switzerland's second-largest bank to pay more than $2.5 billion
in penalties to U.S. authorities for helping Americans evade
taxes.
Credit Suisse also pleaded guilty to resolve its
long-running dispute with the United States over the probe,
marking a rare criminal indictment for a major financial
institution. As part of the deal, Lawsky agreed to not revoke
Credit Suisse's license to operate in New York.
On Oct. 21, lawyers representing 73 Swiss banks wrote a
joint letter to the U.S. Department of Justice questioning the
terms of a proposed non-prosecution agreement over how banks can
achieve amnesty through a disclosure program announced last
year.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York and Supriya Kurane in
Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)