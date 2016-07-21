(Adds comments from defendant, possible punishment, details
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 21 An investment banker once
dubbed "Porn's New King" and accused of engineering a scheme
with his father and two brothers to reap illegal profits by
manipulating a reinsurer's stock price pleaded guilty to fraud
charges on Thursday.
Jason Galanis, 46, of Los Angeles, admitted to securities
fraud, investment adviser fraud, and two conspiracy charges at a
hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan.
Under a plea deal, Galanis agreed not to appeal any prison
term of 12-1/2 years or fewer, and agreed to forfeit nearly
$37.6 million plus two properties. His sentencing is scheduled
for Dec. 9.
Galanis' plea came one day after his father John pleaded
guilty to related securities fraud and conspiracy charges
concerning the reinsurer, Gerova Financial Group Ltd.
Two brothers, Jared and Derek Galanis, and former Gerova
Chairman Gary Hirst were also criminally charged, and according
to prosecutors, face a Sept. 12 trial.
The case is one of two pending against Jason Galanis, who
was nicknamed "Porn's New King" by Forbes magazine in 2004 after
buying the nation's largest processor of credit card payments
for internet pornography.
In May, prosecutors unveiled separate charges accusing
Galanis of engineering a roughly $60 million bond scam targeting
South Dakota's Oglala Sioux Nation, and using proceeds to make
investments and buy luxury goods.
In the Gerova case, prosecutors said Jason Galanis, with the
assistance of Hirst, amassed more than 5 million shares, nearly
half of the reinsurer's public float, and had them issued to a
so-called straw holder to disguise his ownership.
Galanis then allegedly bribed investment advisers to buy
Gerova shares for their own clients, and through coordinated
trading sold Gerova shares from the straw holder's account.
Prosecutors said Galanis' wrongdoing occurred between 2007
and 2011. The Gerova stock manipulation scheme resulted in
nearly $20 million in profits, they said.
"I knew the conduct was not correct," Jason Galanis said at
Thursday's hearing. "I wasn't aware of statutes at the time, but
I knew the conduct was not correct, possibly illegal."
Two other defendants were also charged in the Gerova case.
The broker Gavin Hamels has pleaded guilty, while the alleged
straw holder, Ymer Shahini, is a fugitive.
Jason Galanis has been in custody since his May arrest over
the tribal bond scheme. On Wednesday, a federal appeals court
refused to restore his bail.
The case is U.S. v. Galanis et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00643.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)