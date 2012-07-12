By Michael Haskins
KEY WEST, Fla., July 12
KEY WEST, Fla., July 12 A fugitive U.S. banker
accused of embezzling $21 million was last spotted boarding a
ferry in Key West, Florida, last month, and while his
whereabouts are unknown, it's possible he committed suicide or
fled to Venezuela, authorities say.
Aubrey Lee Price, director of the Montgomery Bank & Trust in
Ailey, Georgia, faces charges of bank fraud following his
disappearance.
Last week, state banking regulators shut down the small,
two-branch bank and transferred its deposits to another Georgia
bank.
Prosecutors say Price, 46, controlled an investors group
that invested in the bank in 2010. He was responsible for
investing the bank's capital and later stole, misappropriated
and embezzled $21 million, according to an indictment.
Key West Police Chief Donie Lee said officials have found a
security video that shows Price bought a ticket at the city's
ferry terminal in mid-June to travel to Fort Myers, Florida.
"We don't know if he got to Fort Myers or jumped," Lee said.
"The Coast Guard looked for a body, but didn't find one."
"We also received a report from Divers Direct that Price
bought a diver's weight belt and weights at the store," Lee
added.
Price left a written confession and notes telling family and
friends he planned to kill himself.
According to the FBI, Price was last seen on June 16
boarding the ferry in Key West wearing a white T-shirt, tan
shorts and a maroon baseball cap.
James Fitton, Key West's Port and Transit Director, who
oversees the security at the ferry terminal, said Price could
have slipped through security in Fort Myers if he eventually
traveled there.
"The terminal in Ft. Myers is on private property, so its
security is different than ours," Fitton said. "Think of it as
an airport. You have all kinds of security getting on the plane,
but none getting off. So, theoretically, Price could've gotten
off at Fort Myers undetected."
The FBI has said said Price has ties to Florida and owns
real estate in Venezuela and "may own a boat that would be large
enough to travel to Venezuela from Florida."
Fitton did not rule out the possibility that Price could
have jumped off the ferry with scuba gear and been picked up by
someone waiting on a boat for him.
"We don't know that happened," he said. "But the ferry is
moving at about 20 knots and would be out of sight in about 10
minutes. If no one saw him go over and the Coast Guard search
didn't find a body, it's hard to know. In those 10 minutes, he
could've drowned and gone unnoticed."
The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading
to Price's arrest.
