NEW YORK Jan 30 A new push by regulators and
lawmakers to hold individuals, rather than just institutions,
accountable for regulatory violations involving money laundering
is spooking members of the U.S. financial industry, an executive
of retail broker E*Trade Financial said on Thursday.
Speaking on a panel at an annual anti-money laundering
conference, John Davidson, E*Trade's global head of
anti-money laundering, called a new bill in Congress, as well as
vows by regulators to take more action against individuals, "a
little scary."
"This is part of an incredibly disturbing trend," Davidson
said, adding that sanctions against individuals responsible for
a financial firm's anti-money laundering controls could have
consequences that turn out to be far more severe than the
violations for which the individuals were penalized. He said a
sanction against an anti-money laundering compliance officer was
often a career-ending prospect.
His protest came as regulators appearing at the event - the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's annual
anti-money laundering conference - renewed vows to move away
from forging settlement agreements with banks to focus more on
people.
A top-level compliance employee at a major securities dealer
echoed Davidson's sentiment on the sidelines of the conference,
saying that compliance officers at the largest Wall Street
institutions were feeling especially nervous because the power
structures in those institutions sometimes did not give
compliance officers enough authority to act.
Regulators and lawmakers, however, say that holding
individuals responsible is the key to stopping money laundering.
In October, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, a Democrat of
California, introduced a bill that she said would make "it
easier to go after unscrupulous bankers. When she introduced the
bill, the "Holding Individuals Accountable and Deterring Money
Laundering Act," Waters said several big banks had been cited
for violating anti-money laundering laws but no individuals
faced any civil or criminal action.
New York state's top financial regulator underlined the
point at Thursday's conference.
"When a corporation does something wrong, some person or
persons must have done something wrong," Benjamin Lawsky, New
York's financial services superintendent, said in a speech at
the conference. "If we are resolving cases without individuals
held accountable we're not really deterring much."
But bankers said that what individual accountability may
deter is not so much lapses in monitoring for financial crimes
but the motivation to choose a career in financial compliance.
Several people who work in compliance for financial firms have
told Reuters they are so worried about new individual
accountability efforts they are considering getting out of the
business.
At least one regulator at the conference expressed sympathy
for that view.
"I know you won't believe me when I say this, but my
colleagues and I spend a lot of time arguing against individual
liability" in some anti-money laundering cases, said Sarah
Green, a senior enforcement director at the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog.
Green said she sometimes urged investigators who prepared
anti-money laundering cases that included individuals to focus
solely on the firm instead, based on the facts and circumstances
of each case.
Some cases simply weren't severe enough to merit action
against specific people, she said: "It has a lot of implications
for careers."