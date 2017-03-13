(Corrects fourth paragraph to clarify that Hoenig is an
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, March 13 Leading Wall Street firms
should segment their riskiest businesses into separate
highly-capitalized holding companies and shield taxpayers from a
future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.
Tom Hoenig, vice-chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation (FDIC), pitched his idea to bankers attending an
industry conference as a more palatable alternative to the
regulatory regime which has existed since the Dodd-Frank
financial legislation was enacted after the 2007-2008 financial
crisis.
Hoenig said that law has proved burdensome for all banks and
has given those that are too big to fail a competitive
advantage.
Individual holding companies standing behind big bets on
companies, infrastructure or other riskier projects would have
higher capital requirements than consumer banks, under the
proposal by Hoenig, an Independent who has been rumored to be a
possible contender for the position of vice chair for
supervision at the Federal Reserve Board.
The proposal would "require large, complex, universal banks
to separately capitalize and manage their traditional commercial
banking activities," Hoenig told a conference of the Institute
of International Bankers in Washington.
"Each intermediate holding company that houses
nontraditional banking activities would become a separate
affiliate, separately capitalized and separately managed from
the insured bank," Hoenig said in prepared remarks.
It is likely that Hoenig's proposal would require an act of
Congress to institutionalize and could not be done by bank
regulators such as the Fed and the FDIC, even if those
regulators acted in concert and banks agreed to breaking
themselves up as he outlined. It is not clear whether the Hoenig
approach would find favor on Capitol Hill or on Wall Street.
The Dodd Frank reform legislation conceived after the 2008
financial crisis demands that Wall Street set aside more wealth,
or capital, to shield taxpayers from a bailout.
But Wall Street still relies on taxpayers to stand behind
riskier investments rather than everyday lending, Hoenig said.
Banks that do more to protect riskier investments could win
relief from costly supervision, Hoenig said.
The FDIC's principal role is to insure bank deposits when a
lender fails.
