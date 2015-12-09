WASHINGTON Dec 9 U.S. banks loosened their loan
underwriting standards and took on more credit risk this year,
the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a report
on Wednesday that revealed lending trends similar to those in
the years leading up to the financial crisis of 2007 through
2009.
"Similar to pre-crisis surveys, the 2015 survey reflects
that many banks are pursuing portfolio growth and yield by
loosening underwriting standards. Credit risk is increasing
because of these trends," according to the report, which covered
the 12 months ending on June 30.
Specifically, the report found that underwriting standards
for retail loans eased in 27 percent of the major banks
surveyed, the highest level since 2006 and the third year in a
row of banks loosening their standards.
The less stringent standards were mostly tied to indirect
loans and credit cards and could be seen in changes to credit
lines, pricing, fees, debt-to-income ratios, scorecard cutoffs
and documentation requirements, according to the OCC.
Commercial underwriting standards eased in 30 percent of the
95 major banks surveyed and only tightened in 6 percent. The
weaker standards were mainly for commercial real estate,
construction, asset-based, leveraged and large corporate debt.
Real estate is also affecting the risks that banks take in
commercial lending.
The OCC found credit risk increased primarily on the
commercial side, with 30 percent of commercial loan products
showing higher risk as banks confront growth in construction
loans, uncertain collateral valuations, and slow recovery in
some residential markets. The office's examiners expect credit
risk to increase in 50 percent of commercial loan products over
the next 12 months.
"Examiners reported similar year-over-year increases in
commercial and retail credit risk in the 2006 survey despite the
relatively low level of problem assets and losses at that time,"
according to the OCC.
Credit risk rose in only 16 percent of retail products in
this year's survey.
Overall, banks' primary reasons for making riskier loans
included growth in lending along with easing underwriting
standards, strong competition, expected changes in interest
rates, and other economic factors, the OCC found.
Each year, the office assesses the underwriting standards at
banks with assets of $3 billion or more and the survey covered
loans totaling $5.1 trillion, representing 94 percent of total
loans in the federal banking system.
